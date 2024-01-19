Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 576 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $738,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 23,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 44.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 93,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 47,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.98. 341,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $129.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.30.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

