Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 77,166 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,166 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,341,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 148.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter valued at $516,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.60. 83,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,136. The firm has a market cap of $962.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $39.95.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

