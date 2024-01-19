Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 8,366 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 1.77% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 369.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 477,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,009,000 after purchasing an additional 375,678 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 135,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 637.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 108,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,752,000.

Shares of THD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.76. 10,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,202. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.32. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52 week low of $58.90 and a 52 week high of $80.79. The company has a market cap of $256.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

