Mina Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002869 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $89.54 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,116,103,133 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,864,063 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,116,047,692.8400393 with 1,036,755,911.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.17226163 USD and is down -9.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $100,842,839.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

