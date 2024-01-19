Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,033 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,932.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,932.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $43,476.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,648 shares of company stock worth $964,506 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MITK opened at $12.15 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MITK. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

