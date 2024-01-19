Mizuho Reaffirms Neutral Rating for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson restated a market perform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.23.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

