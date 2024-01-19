Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,546 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 36.4% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after purchasing an additional 94,810 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Moderna by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 116,840 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.51. 520,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,762. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $198.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,156,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,062,117.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,062,117.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,899 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,738. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

