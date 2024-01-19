Money Concepts Capital Corp Makes New $295,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

