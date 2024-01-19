Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $492.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.22. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $494.76. The company has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

