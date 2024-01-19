Moonbeam (GLMR) Achieves Market Cap of $306.84 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $306.84 million and $9.83 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000912 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00080108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00026691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00023609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,102,152,801 coins and its circulating supply is 823,692,637 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.