MorphoSys’ (MOR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.53.

MorphoSys Price Performance

MOR stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $69.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. MorphoSys had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 134.68%. On average, analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 9,680.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth about $97,000.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

