Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.33

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.33 and last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 2286833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mosaic

Mosaic Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.