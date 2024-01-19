MRP Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 19,468 PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $74,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 6.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,446,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after buying an additional 153,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,150,000 after buying an additional 71,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,412,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.21. 1,414,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,338. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

