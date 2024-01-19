MRP Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,854 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.42. The company had a trading volume of 412,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,657. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $184.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

