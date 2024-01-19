MRP Capital Investments LLC Buys 4,639 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,250. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

