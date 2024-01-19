MRP Capital Investments LLC Buys 85,453 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 42,726.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,453 shares during the period. HSBC makes up approximately 2.1% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. 1,087,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,525. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $144.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

