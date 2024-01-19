MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 179.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Seagen by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seagen by 5.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after buying an additional 850,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of Seagen stock remained flat at $228.74 during midday trading on Friday. 86 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.61. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

