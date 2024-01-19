MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MRP Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.60. 1,319,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,215,040. The company has a market cap of $371.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $481.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

