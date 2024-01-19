MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 720.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 3.1% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $3.31 on Friday, reaching $208.57. The stock had a trading volume of 49,481,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,825,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.83. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.35 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.97.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

