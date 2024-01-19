MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $935,000 Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.38. 925,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,204. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

