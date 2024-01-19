MRP Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 107.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,189,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,749,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,874,000 after buying an additional 654,792 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $1,015,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after buying an additional 75,257 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,438. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. JMP Securities reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.