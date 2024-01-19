MRP Capital Investments LLC Purchases 10,075 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,327 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.2% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,180. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $340.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.85.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.28.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

