MRP Capital Investments LLC Purchases 39,253 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,253 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Ares Capital by 100.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. 744,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,616. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

