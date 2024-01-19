MRP Capital Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up 1.5% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of WSM stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.95. 180,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,291. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,319 shares of company stock worth $8,438,892. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush raised Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

