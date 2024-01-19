MRP Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,920 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,632 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Yelp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,643 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Yelp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,085 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,635 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,681 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,068,310 shares in the company, valued at $93,073,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,178 shares of company stock worth $3,793,080. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,384. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $345.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.24 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

