M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $108,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $376.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $377.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

