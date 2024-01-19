M&T Bank Corp Has $21.29 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $407.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $408.49 and its 200-day moving average is $389.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $318.88 and a 52 week high of $434.21.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

