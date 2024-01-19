M&T Bank Corp Has $31.15 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,914 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.41% of Old Republic International worth $31,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

