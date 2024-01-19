M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $147.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.91 and a 200 day moving average of $142.76.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

