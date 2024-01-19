M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $32,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Unilever by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL opened at $47.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

