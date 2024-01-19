M&T Bank Corp Sells 16,368 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,368 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $19,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $146.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.93. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. Dover’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

