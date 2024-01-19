M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,662 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 418,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $33,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH opened at $90.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.64. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $92.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

