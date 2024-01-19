M&T Bank Corp Sells 61,828 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,828 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,344,600,000 after purchasing an additional 370,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,828,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,160,000 after purchasing an additional 827,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,053,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,229,378,000 after purchasing an additional 320,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.30.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $166.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.17 and its 200 day moving average is $163.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

