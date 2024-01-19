M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $28,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 20.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $253.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.