MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $1.09

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.12. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 76,943 shares traded.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.61.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 74.12%.

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

About MultiPlan

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,453,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 22.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,985,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,511 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after buying an additional 1,219,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Featured Articles

