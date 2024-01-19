MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $1.09

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.12. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 76,943 shares traded.
MultiPlan Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.61.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 74.12%.
Institutional Trading of MultiPlan
About MultiPlan
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
