Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 224.32% from the stock’s current price.
Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance
Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.55. 258,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,995. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.82. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $22.69.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 989.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nano-X Imaging
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 7 best retail stocks to invest in
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- SLB drills down to a trend-following signal for income investors
Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.