Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 224.32% from the stock’s current price.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.55. 258,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,995. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.82. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 989.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 404,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

