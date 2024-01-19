Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Natera were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,258,000 after acquiring an additional 371,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after buying an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,506,000 after buying an additional 1,096,964 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $111,690,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,544,000 after buying an additional 120,423 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,325,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $104,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,890,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,325,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 676,915 shares of company stock valued at $39,554,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

Natera Stock Up 0.1 %

Natera stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.88. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $68.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

