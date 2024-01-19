Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,092,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 591,929 shares.The stock last traded at $6.60 and had previously closed at $6.77.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Natura &Co from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Natura &Co Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Natura &Co had a net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Natura &Co by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Natura &Co by 88.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

