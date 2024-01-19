Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) PT Lowered to C$18.50

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a tender rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NBLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.50.

TSE NBLY opened at C$18.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$819.39 million, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.56. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a twelve month low of C$12.05 and a twelve month high of C$25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio is -21.18%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$42,860.91. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

