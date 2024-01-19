Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Bought by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG owned approximately 0.07% of Neogen worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,038,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,594,000 after buying an additional 671,832 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,849,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,780,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,225,000 after acquiring an additional 216,035 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 21.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,932,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,815,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,481,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $425,469.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at $548,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,469.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEOG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

