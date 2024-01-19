NetApp’s (NTAP) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair cut NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Northland Securities cut NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetApp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.50.

NTAP stock opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,393,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after acquiring an additional 201,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

