Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.18.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $485.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $474.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $503.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

