New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.67%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.