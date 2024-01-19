New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.74 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $127.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

