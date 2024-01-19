New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

