New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.27 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,232,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,600,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,905,993 shares of company stock worth $460,442,554 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

