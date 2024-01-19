New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,698,000 after buying an additional 79,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $904,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $246.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.42. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

