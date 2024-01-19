New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases New Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.00. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

