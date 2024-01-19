New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.390-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. New Mountain Finance also updated its Q4 guidance to 0.39-0.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $94.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 0.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

