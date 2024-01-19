Newmont (NYSE:NEM) versus Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) Financial Review

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newmont and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $11.92 billion 2.31 -$429.00 million ($1.03) -33.61 Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paradigm Oil and Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newmont.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Newmont has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Newmont and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont -7.35% 6.28% 3.19% Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Newmont and Paradigm Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 0 5 11 0 2.69 Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newmont currently has a consensus price target of $55.48, indicating a potential upside of 60.26%. Given Newmont’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Newmont is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Summary

Newmont beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

